Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -310.96% Decline

In the last trading session, 2.52 million shares of the Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around -$0.1 or -11.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.05M. TMDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -375.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.74% since then. We note from Titan Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.27K.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Instantly TMDI has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1398 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.26% year-to-date, but still down -32.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is -52.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMDI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -310.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -173.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Titan Medical Inc. shares, and 3.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.45%. Titan Medical Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Masters Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.90% of the shares, which is about 1.0 million shares worth $1.71 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.31% or 0.35 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 54356.0 shares worth around $86969.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.