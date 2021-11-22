The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Shares Could Drop Up To -11.33%

In the last trading session, 4.36 million shares of the The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $107.79, and it changed around $2.32 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.69B. TTD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.09, offering almost -5.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.67% since then. We note from The Trade Desk Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 million.

The Trade Desk Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TTD as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Instantly TTD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 114.09 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.57% year-to-date, but still up 7.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is 32.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.13, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTD is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $283.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect The Trade Desk Inc. to make $386.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $216.11 million and $319.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 78.80%. The Trade Desk Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 118.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32.00% per year for the next five years.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares, and 66.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.60%. The Trade Desk Inc. stock is held by 984 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.94% of the shares, which is about 52.08 million shares worth $3.66 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.06% or 39.51 million shares worth $2.78 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 12.17 million shares worth $941.8 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 11.59 million shares worth around $928.07 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.