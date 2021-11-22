Tesla Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of TSLA Stock In 2021

In today’s recent session, 9.55 million shares of the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1191.62, and it changed around $54.56 or 4.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1095.36B. TSLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1243.49, offering almost -4.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $489.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.96% since then. We note from Tesla Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.78 million.

Tesla Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 9 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended TSLA as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Tesla Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1,194.78 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.13% year-to-date, but still up 10.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 27.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $839.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -41.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSLA is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $1400.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 94.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 102.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Tesla Inc. to make $14.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.77 billion and $10.74 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.70%. Tesla Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 165.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 73.06% per year for the next five years.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 31.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.63% of Tesla Inc. shares, and 42.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.08%. Tesla Inc. stock is held by 2,669 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.08% of the shares, which is about 58.6 million shares worth $39.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.22% or 50.24 million shares worth $33.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 22.93 million shares worth $15.31 billion, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 21.65 million shares worth around $14.46 billion, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.