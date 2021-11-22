Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.70, and it changed around -$0.67 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.99B. SSYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.95, offering almost -91.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.64% since then. We note from Stratasys Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Stratasys Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SSYS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Stratasys Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Instantly SSYS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.02 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.34% year-to-date, but still down -10.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is 0.51% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSYS is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -123.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. to make $157.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.89 million and $142.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.20%. Stratasys Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 28.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.00% per year for the next five years.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.05% of Stratasys Ltd. shares, and 73.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.04%. Stratasys Ltd. stock is held by 204 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.67% of the shares, which is about 8.87 million shares worth $229.43 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 8.26% or 4.68 million shares worth $120.98 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 3.88 million shares worth $81.65 million, making up 6.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $45.03 million, which represents about 4.03% of the total shares outstanding.