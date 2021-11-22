Stock Performance And Outlook Of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP)

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.91, and it changed around -$4.59 or -17.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $898.88M. ORMP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.54, offering almost -43.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.59% since then. We note from Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 720.20K.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ORMP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Instantly ORMP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.54 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 525.00% year-to-date, but still down -7.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is 18.41% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORMP is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $970k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $850k in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $681k and $640k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.50%.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.44% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 20.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.59%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.41% of the shares, which is about 1.43 million shares worth $31.51 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 2.32% or 0.76 million shares worth $16.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $15.21 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $11.48 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.