Spark Networks SE (AMEX: LOV) In 2021: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around $0.11 or 4.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.18M. LOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.40, offering almost -230.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.99% since then. We note from Spark Networks SE’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 177.20K.

Spark Networks SE stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LOV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spark Networks SE is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV) trade information

Instantly LOV has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.87 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.26% year-to-date, but still down -2.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV) is -17.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -175.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -136.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Spark Networks SE to make $54.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.47% of Spark Networks SE shares, and 42.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.89%. Spark Networks SE stock is held by 37 institutions, with Osmium Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.22% of the shares, which is about 3.72 million shares worth $19.25 million.

Cannell Capital LLC, with 5.96% or 1.56 million shares worth $8.06 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $1.83 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.41 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.