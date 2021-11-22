So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.80, and it changed around $0.48 or 11.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $468.89M. SY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.40, offering almost -262.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.58% since then. We note from So-Young International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 535.90K.

So-Young International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. So-Young International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Instantly SY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.00 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.12% year-to-date, but still down -2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is -4.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SY is forecast to be at a low of $31.59 and a high of $90.18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1778.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -558.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect So-Young International Inc. to make $86.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $54.96 million and $66.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.90%.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 25 and August 30.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.85% of So-Young International Inc. shares, and 16.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.67%. So-Young International Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.35% of the shares, which is about 3.07 million shares worth $29.48 million.

First Manhattan Company, with 3.19% or 2.92 million shares worth $28.09 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $3.72 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $3.22 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.