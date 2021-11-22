Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $219.75, and it changed around $21.15 or 10.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.28B. SI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $230.58, offering almost -4.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.28% since then. We note from Silvergate Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 927.25K.

Silvergate Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Instantly SI has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 227.00 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 195.72% year-to-date, but still up 3.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is 48.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $203.38, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SI is forecast to be at a low of $122.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 90.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to make $52.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.89 million and $26.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 111.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 94.90%.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 18 and January 24.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.49% of Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, and 78.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.59%. Silvergate Capital Corporation stock is held by 302 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.68% of the shares, which is about 1.77 million shares worth $200.75 million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.62% or 1.76 million shares worth $199.01 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $99.39 million, making up 3.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $79.11 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.