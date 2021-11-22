Shares Of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Could Show A Loss Of -163.62%

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.76, and it changed around -$2.16 or -8.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.00B. OLMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.27, offering almost -164.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.72% since then. We note from Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 357.50K.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OLMA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Instantly OLMA has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.69 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.66% year-to-date, but still down -15.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) is -20.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OLMA is forecast to be at a low of $47.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -106.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.06% of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 88.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.56%. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.58% of the shares, which is about 6.66 million shares worth $221.03 million.

Logos Global Management LP, with 9.32% or 3.74 million shares worth $124.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $13.33 million, making up 1.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $10.2 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.