Shares Of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Could Show A Loss Of -155.59%

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) were traded, and its beta was -0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.26, and it changed around $0.22 or 3.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $475.57M. BLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.65, offering almost -22.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.47% since then. We note from BELLUS Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Instantly BLU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.11 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 104.58% year-to-date, but still down -10.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 2.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLU is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -155.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.41% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares, and 71.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.39%. BELLUS Health Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.34% of the shares, which is about 4.97 million shares worth $15.45 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 6.06% or 4.75 million shares worth $14.77 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 70040.0 shares worth $0.43 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 38028.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.