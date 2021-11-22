Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.28, and it changed around $0.22 or 3.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.70B. SMFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.18, offering almost -273.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.28% since then. We note from Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

Instantly SMFR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.14 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.06% year-to-date, but still down -9.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) is -2.41% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMFR is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -64.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) estimates and forecasts

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders