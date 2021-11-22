RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Stock Forecast 2021: $26.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 4.21 million shares of the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around -$1.05 or -27.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $181.29M. RDHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.52, offering almost -307.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.83, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -35.34% since then. We note from RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RDHL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Instantly RDHL has showed a red trend with a performance of -27.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.92 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.98% year-to-date, but still down -42.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is -50.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RDHL is forecast to be at a low of $11.50 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -818.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -306.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. to make $32.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.94 million and $21.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.90%.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 27.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, and 18.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.39%. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.24% of the shares, which is about 1.98 million shares worth $13.6 million.

Ibex Investors LLC, with 2.08% or 0.97 million shares worth $6.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $5.42 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $1.73 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.