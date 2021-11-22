PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around $0.28 or 13.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.09M. PRFX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.84, offering almost -242.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.96% since then. We note from PainReform Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 248.49K.

PainReform Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRFX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PainReform Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Instantly PRFX has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.76 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.77% year-to-date, but still down -7.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) is -8.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54940.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRFX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -162.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -162.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.17% of PainReform Ltd. shares, and 35.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.93%. PainReform Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.31% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.98 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.32% or 33735.0 shares worth $95132.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.