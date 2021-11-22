Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.82, and it changed around -$0.65 or -6.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $386.32M. ONDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -81.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.49% since then. We note from Ondas Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 711.89K.

Ondas Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ONDS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ondas Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Instantly ONDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.74 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.47% year-to-date, but still down -14.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is -3.29% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONDS is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 124.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $910k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ondas Holdings Inc. to make $3.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,807.20%.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.20% of Ondas Holdings Inc. shares, and 8.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.01%. Ondas Holdings Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Herald Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.02% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $3.88 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 1.94% or 0.38 million shares worth $3.73 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Opportunistic Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $2.5 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BNY Mellon Opportunistic Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.84 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.