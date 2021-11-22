NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Share Price Might Move Up By 145.42%

In today’s recent session, 25.62 million shares of the NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $340.06, and it changed around $10.21 or 3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $791.87B. NVDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $330.88, offering almost 2.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $115.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.99% since then. We note from NVIDIA Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.79 million.

NVIDIA Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NVDA as a Hold, whereas 30 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NVIDIA Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.1 for the current quarter.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 345.48 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 152.66% year-to-date, but still up 8.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 45.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $331.21, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVDA is forecast to be at a low of $200.00 and a high of $400.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation to make $6.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.73 billion and $5 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.90%. NVIDIA Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 52.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 39.37% per year for the next five years.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.29 per year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.08% of NVIDIA Corporation shares, and 66.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.28%. NVIDIA Corporation stock is held by 3,371 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.76% of the shares, which is about 193.27 million shares worth $38.66 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.31% or 182.04 million shares worth $36.41 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 66.86 million shares worth $13.37 billion, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 51.76 million shares worth around $10.35 billion, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.