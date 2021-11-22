Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 4.1 million shares of the Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.86, and it changed around $0.46 or 1.68% from the last close. MTTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.80, offering almost -10.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.49% since then. We note from Matterport Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Matterport Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MTTR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matterport Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Instantly MTTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.80 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 158.89% year-to-date, but still up 25.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is 39.30% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.80, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTTR is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Matterport Inc. to make $32.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.31% of Matterport Inc. shares, and 15.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.64%.