Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE).

In the last trading session, 14.28 million shares of the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) were traded, and its beta was 4.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.20, and it changed around $0.27 or 6.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92B. HIVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.75, offering almost -36.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.24% since then. We note from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.61 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.46 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 122.22% year-to-date, but still down -2.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 11.70% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIVE is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 4.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with 1.59% or 0.91 million shares worth $4.04 million as of Jun 29, 2019, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.