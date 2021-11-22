Let’s Talk About How PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.36, and it changed around -$0.18 or -7.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.11M. PHAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.83, offering almost -147.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.53, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -7.2% since then. We note from PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 553.28K.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PHAS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) trade information

Instantly PHAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.08 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.76% year-to-date, but still down -36.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is -40.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHAS is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -662.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -535.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,268.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $70k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

PHAS Dividends

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.89% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 77.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.12%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 13.83% of the shares, which is about 6.64 million shares worth $24.71 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 9.45% or 4.54 million shares worth $16.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Healthcare Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $5.46 million, making up 3.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $4.3 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.