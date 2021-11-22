LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 2.17 million shares of the LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.94, and it changed around -$2.44 or -5.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.13B. LC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.21, offering almost -26.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.26% since then. We note from LendingClub Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

LendingClub Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LendingClub Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

Instantly LC has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.64 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 268.75% year-to-date, but still down -11.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is 11.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LC is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 112.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 145.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 145.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $221.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect LendingClub Corporation to make $235.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $56.91 million and $75.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 288.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 210.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.33%. LendingClub Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -583.10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -8.60% per year for the next five years.

LC Dividends

LendingClub Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.23% of LendingClub Corporation shares, and 85.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.00%. LendingClub Corporation stock is held by 234 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 7.27 million shares worth $120.07 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.67% or 6.48 million shares worth $107.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 4.03 million shares worth $61.56 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.7 million shares worth around $44.57 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.