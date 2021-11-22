Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.47, and it changed around -$1.19 or -4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.85B. AUPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.97, offering almost -19.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.86% since then. We note from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.38 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AUPH as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Instantly AUPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.44 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 105.86% year-to-date, but still down -4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is 28.88% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUPH is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 142.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30k and $31k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -35.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.40%.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.95% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 45.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.45%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 227 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.65% of the shares, which is about 8.52 million shares worth $110.46 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 4.73% or 6.07 million shares worth $78.65 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.97 million shares worth $32.02 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $25.96 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.