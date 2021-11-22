If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU)

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around -$0.11 or -5.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.99M. CLEU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.82, offering almost -374.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.4% since then. We note from China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.34 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.52% year-to-date, but still down -1.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is -15.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.85% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares, and 2.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.83%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is held by 9 institutions, with Blueshift Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.72% of the shares, which is about 45907.0 shares worth $0.14 million.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with 0.71% or 44768.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.