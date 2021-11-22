If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.20M. SONM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.00, offering almost -917.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.8% since then. We note from Sonim Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Sonim Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SONM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Instantly SONM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2100 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.93% year-to-date, but still down -22.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is -16.08% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONM is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1097.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1097.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sonim Technologies Inc. to make $18.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.17 million and $15.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.30%.

Sonim Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 16.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.13% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, and 36.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.55%. Sonim Technologies Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.59% of the shares, which is about 10.44 million shares worth $8.56 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.43% or 2.3 million shares worth $1.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.05 million shares worth $4.96 million, making up 9.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $0.51 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.