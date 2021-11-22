How To Invest In Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.57, and it changed around -$0.72 or -7.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $951.27M. ZY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.00, offering almost -506.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.4% since then. We note from Zymergen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 957.86K.

Zymergen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ZY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Zymergen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Instantly ZY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.39 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.24% year-to-date, but still down -16.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is -22.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZY is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Zymergen Inc. to make $5.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 24.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.08% of Zymergen Inc. shares, and 7.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.73%. Zymergen Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF being the largest institutional investor. By May 30, 2021, it held 1.05% of the shares, which is about 1.05 million shares worth $34.15 million.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology, with 0.12% or 0.12 million shares worth $5.44 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.