Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.07 or -4.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.00M. GRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.99, offering almost -777.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -4.73% since then. We note from Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GRTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Instantly GRTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.85% year-to-date, but still down -9.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) is -22.89% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRTX is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -913.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.00% in the next quarter.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -25.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.40% per year for the next five years.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.96% of Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 66.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.74%. Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.50% of the shares, which is about 4.36 million shares worth $35.34 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with 11.66% or 3.08 million shares worth $24.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $3.23 million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $2.55 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.