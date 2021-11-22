Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) were traded, and its beta was -0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around -$0.11 or -5.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.30M. AREC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.02, offering almost -317.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.56% since then. We note from American Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

American Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AREC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

Instantly AREC has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2900 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.54% year-to-date, but still down -16.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is -22.27% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AREC is forecast to be at a low of $3.30 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -95.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -71.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,751.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American Resources Corporation to make $24.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 175,614.29%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.60%.

AREC Dividends

American Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 30.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.65% of American Resources Corporation shares, and 7.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.50%. American Resources Corporation stock is held by 34 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.20% of the shares, which is about 1.49 million shares worth $3.79 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.23% or 0.77 million shares worth $1.96 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $2.59 million, making up 5.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $1.08 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.