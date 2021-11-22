Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG)

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.64M. GLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.77, offering almost -394.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from TD Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6598 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.69% year-to-date, but still down -15.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is -3.56% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLG is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10614.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10614.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 71.50%.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 04.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.94% of TD Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.27%. TD Holdings Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 91597.0 shares worth $62881.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.06% or 88368.0 shares worth $60664.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 66677.0 shares worth $57002.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13130.0 shares worth around $9013.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.