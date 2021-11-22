Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -36.66% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.71, and it changed around -$1.95 or -4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.57B. FLYW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.41, offering almost -37.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.76% since then. We note from Flywire Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.02K.

Flywire Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FLYW as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Flywire Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Instantly FLYW has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.54 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.83% year-to-date, but still down -6.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is -11.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLYW is forecast to be at a low of $51.00 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Flywire Corporation to make $37.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.64% of Flywire Corporation shares, and 94.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.35%. Flywire Corporation stock is held by 112 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 16.74% of the shares, which is about 16.54 million shares worth $607.67 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 10.86% or 10.73 million shares worth $394.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $36.5 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $23.09 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.