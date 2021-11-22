Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.2 million shares of the Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.87M. SNMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.93, offering almost -87.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.51% since then. We note from Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.69 million.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNMP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

Instantly SNMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.67% year-to-date, but still down -11.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) is 4.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNMP is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -94.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.12%.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.52% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP shares, and 80.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.26%. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP stock is held by 16 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.22% of the shares, which is about 1.75 million shares worth $1.52 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 0.24% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1.75 million shares worth $1.45 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares.