Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 22.35 million shares of the Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around $0.13 or 10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.50M. DGLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -178.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.27% since then. We note from Digital Ally Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

Instantly DGLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.89% year-to-date, but still up 17.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) is 25.44% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DGLY is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -249.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -249.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Digital Ally Inc. to make $6.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 149.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.50%. Digital Ally Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.58% of Digital Ally Inc. shares, and 7.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.46%. Digital Ally Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.46% of the shares, which is about 1.27 million shares worth $2.06 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.42% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $1.26 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.73 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.