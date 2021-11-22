Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DCPH) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.52, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $499.97M. DCPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.32, offering almost -654.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.46% since then. We note from Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DCPH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.27 for the current quarter.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Instantly DCPH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.31 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.11% year-to-date, but still down -8.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is -75.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCPH is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $64.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -651.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 125.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $23.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.05 million and $19.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 220.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.20%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.38% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 77.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.03%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 241 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.31% of the shares, which is about 4.24 million shares worth $155.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.77% or 3.93 million shares worth $143.79 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $43.56 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $42.01 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.