Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) were traded, and its beta was 3.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.02, and it changed around $0.19 or 10.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.80M. CREX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost -77.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.43% since then. We note from Creative Realities Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Creative Realities Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CREX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Creative Realities Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Instantly CREX has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.59 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.59% year-to-date, but still up 38.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is 35.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CREX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -147.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -147.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Creative Realities Inc. to make $8.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.90%.

CREX Dividends

Creative Realities Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.76% of Creative Realities Inc. shares, and 17.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.26%. Creative Realities Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Argi Investment Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.28% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.65 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 2.35% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.