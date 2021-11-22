Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.00, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $385.45M. CRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $121.98, offering almost -838.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.54% since then. We note from Cortexyme Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Cortexyme Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRTX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cortexyme Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) trade information

Instantly CRTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.37 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.20% year-to-date, but still down -8.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) is -77.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRTX is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $96.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -638.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 84.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.10% in the next quarter.

Cortexyme Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -35.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.30% per year for the next five years.

CRTX Dividends

Cortexyme Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 20.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.20% of Cortexyme Inc. shares, and 62.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.18%. Cortexyme Inc. stock is held by 141 institutions, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.36% of the shares, which is about 3.66 million shares worth $131.72 million.

Capital World Investors, with 11.24% or 3.33 million shares worth $119.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.26 million shares worth $81.34 million, making up 7.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $75.17 million, which represents about 7.05% of the total shares outstanding.