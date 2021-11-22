Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around -$0.1 or -5.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.00M. LODE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.85, offering almost -438.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.09% since then. We note from Comstock Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 812.17K.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2200 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 75.96% year-to-date, but still down -17.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is -24.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LODE is forecast to be at a low of $7.25 and a high of $7.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -296.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -296.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Comstock Mining Inc. to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49k and $55k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 83.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.40%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 30.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.31% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares, and 17.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.29%. Comstock Mining Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.23% of the shares, which is about 1.8 million shares worth $8.22 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.68% or 1.56 million shares worth $7.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.12 million shares worth $5.14 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $2.75 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.