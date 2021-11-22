Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -74.33%

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.31, and it changed around -$0.09 or -1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.70B. CDE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.60, offering almost -99.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.13% since then. We note from Coeur Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.94 million.

Coeur Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CDE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.05 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.16% year-to-date, but still down -10.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is -2.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDE is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $232 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc. to make $223.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.40%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares, and 71.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.91%. Coeur Mining Inc. stock is held by 322 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.96% of the shares, which is about 25.59 million shares worth $227.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.65% or 22.25 million shares worth $197.54 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 12.99 million shares worth $115.32 million, making up 5.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 10.87 million shares worth around $96.55 million, which represents about 4.23% of the total shares outstanding.