ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around -$0.13 or -6.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.91M. CLIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.00, offering almost -210.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.94% since then. We note from ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 434.46K.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLIR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ClearSign Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) trade information

Instantly CLIR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6800 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.13% year-to-date, but still up 5.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) is -2.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLIR is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -210.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -210.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.20%.

CLIR Dividends

ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 13 and September 17.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.08% of ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares, and 10.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.63%. ClearSign Technologies Corporation stock is held by 49 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.46% of the shares, which is about 1.08 million shares worth $5.2 million.

Stifel Financial Corporation, with 1.24% or 0.39 million shares worth $1.86 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $3.34 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $2.56 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.