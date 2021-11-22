CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) Stock Forecast 2021: $6.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 2.18 million shares of the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around $0.05 or 5.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.24M. CASI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.90, offering almost -297.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.1% since then. We note from CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CASI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

Instantly CASI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.39% year-to-date, but still down -13.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) is -15.98% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CASI is forecast to be at a low of $3.80 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -512.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -287.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 91.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $8.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.82 million and $5.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 74.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.50%.

CASI Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.79% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 27.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.36%. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.26% of the shares, which is about 10.15 million shares worth $12.08 million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with 5.70% or 7.97 million shares worth $9.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 10.15 million shares worth $11.77 million, making up 7.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $3.82 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.