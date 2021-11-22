Can PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.02, and it changed around -$1.7 or -5.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.13B. PAGS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.83, offering almost -124.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.65, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.82% since then. We note from PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PAGS as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.90 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.75% year-to-date, but still down -15.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is -23.99% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $315.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAGS is forecast to be at a low of $183.49 and a high of $401.27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1332.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -554.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $503.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to make $573.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 102.80%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -5.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 37.52% per year for the next five years.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 02.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, and 108.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.38%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock is held by 399 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.53% of the shares, which is about 29.27 million shares worth $1.64 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 9.15% or 18.44 million shares worth $1.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 29.28 million shares worth $1.64 billion, making up 14.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 15.34 million shares worth around $857.69 million, which represents about 7.61% of the total shares outstanding.