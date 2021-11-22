Can Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.97 million shares of the Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.09 or -11.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.30M. ELOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.77, offering almost -895.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.94% since then. We note from Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 639.23K.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ELOX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) trade information

Instantly ELOX has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.91% year-to-date, but still down -45.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) is -52.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELOX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -635.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.40%.

ELOX Dividends

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.37% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 34.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.91%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 3.06 million shares worth $6.08 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 6.32% or 2.27 million shares worth $4.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $2.02 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $0.73 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.