Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.11 or 7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.19M. JG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -596.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.86% since then. We note from Aurora Mobile Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 493.03K.

Aurora Mobile Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Instantly JG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8100 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.71% year-to-date, but still down -2.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is -10.37% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JG is forecast to be at a low of $26.19 and a high of $29.06. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1739.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1557.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aurora Mobile Limited to make $13.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 08 and September 13.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares, and 19.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.65%. Aurora Mobile Limited stock is held by 37 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.21% of the shares, which is about 7.59 million shares worth $32.09 million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with 7.08% or 6.54 million shares worth $27.68 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $1.7 million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 37203.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.