Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 36.59 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.11, and it changed around $5.81 or 51.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.70B. AUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.83, offering almost 30.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.48% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AUR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 51.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.77 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.10% year-to-date, but still up 71.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is 71.44% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -22.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUR is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 12.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders