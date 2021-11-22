Are TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 31.13 million shares of the TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) were traded, and its beta was 0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $0.8 or 18.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.81B. TAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.96, offering almost -1662.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.13% since then. We note from TAL Education Group’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 17.85 million.

TAL Education Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TAL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TAL Education Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.16 on Friday, 11/19/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.78% year-to-date, but still up 17.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is 5.52% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAL is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -403.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect TAL Education Group to make $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.10%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 19 and January 24.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of TAL Education Group shares, and 88.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.63%. TAL Education Group stock is held by 559 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.52% of the shares, which is about 64.46 million shares worth $1.63 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 8.45% or 37.51 million shares worth $946.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 15.27 million shares worth $610.46 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held roughly 6.01 million shares worth around $342.01 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.