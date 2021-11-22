Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 9.8 million shares of the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $137.66, and it changed around -$2.68 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $390.33B. BABA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $280.61, offering almost -103.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $138.43, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.56% since then. We note from Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.72 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 50 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BABA as a Hold, whereas 38 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Instantly BABA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 169.94 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.70% year-to-date, but still down -15.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is -20.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1333.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BABA is forecast to be at a low of $229.00 and a high of $2132.51. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1449.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.49 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited to make $42.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.40%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by -2.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.42% per year for the next five years.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.18% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, and 35.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.75%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock is held by 2,771 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.10% of the shares, which is about 83.86 million shares worth $19.01 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 1.88% or 50.95 million shares worth $11.55 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 23.81 million shares worth $6.04 billion, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 23.6 million shares worth around $5.99 billion, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.