Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 16.51 million shares of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $160.65, and it changed around $5.24 or 3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $187.20B. AMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $158.89, offering almost 1.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.87% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 50.13 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended AMD as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 161.69 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.46% year-to-date, but still up 5.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 30.24% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $142.93, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMD is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $180.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to make $4.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.24 billion and $3.44 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.80%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 604.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.32% per year for the next five years.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 24 and January 28.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, and 70.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.73%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is held by 2,000 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 97.93 million shares worth $10.08 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.08% or 85.53 million shares worth $8.8 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 34.32 million shares worth $3.22 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 25.24 million shares worth around $2.37 billion, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.