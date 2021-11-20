Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -13.81% Loss

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.84, to imply an increase of 2.55% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The VCTR share’s 52-week high remains $43.09, putting it -27.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.69. The company has a valuation of $2.39B, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 98.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VCTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.2.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) trade information

After registering a 2.55% upside in the last session, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.81%, and -7.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.40%. Short interest in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) saw shorts transact 1.35 million shares and set a 17.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.50, implying an increase of 27.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $54.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VCTR has been trading -59.57% off suggested target high and 8.39% from its likely low.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 14.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $229.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $232.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $188.66 million and $199.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.50% before jumping 16.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 119.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 129.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.70% annually.

VCTR Dividends

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s Major holders

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.59% of the shares at 80.02% float percentage. In total, 77.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Impax Asset Management Group Plc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.01 million shares (or 6.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 0.81 million shares, or about 5.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $26.22 million.

We also have Pax World Small Cap Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Pax World Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 6.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.81 million, or 5.07% of the shares, all valued at about 26.22 million.