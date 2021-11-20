Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.33, to imply an increase of 3.91% or $1.67 in intraday trading. The VCEL share’s 52-week high remains $68.94, putting it -55.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.93. The company has a valuation of $2.11B, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 332.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vericel Corporation (VCEL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VCEL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) trade information

After registering a 3.91% upside in the last session, Vericel Corporation (VCEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.30 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 3.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.05%, and -12.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.56%. Short interest in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) saw shorts transact 3.72 million shares and set a 11.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.96, implying an increase of 24.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VCEL has been trading -53.39% off suggested target high and -12.79% from its likely low.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -125.00% this quarter before falling -4.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $38.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.26 million and $45.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.70% before jumping 26.30% in the following quarter.

VCEL Dividends

Vericel Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vericel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Major holders

Vericel Corporation insiders hold 1.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.70% of the shares at 108.97% float percentage. In total, 107.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.0 million shares (or 15.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $367.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 4.59 million shares, or about 9.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $240.97 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vericel Corporation (VCEL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.13 million shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $164.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.89 million, or 6.20% of the shares, all valued at about 180.4 million.