Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Friday – The Stock Is Down -33.8% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.30, to imply a decrease of -3.65% or -$2.13 in intraday trading. The VRNS share’s 52-week high remains $75.33, putting it -33.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.67. The company has a valuation of $6.07B, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 760.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VRNS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

After registering a -3.65% downside in the last session, Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.04 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -3.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.05%, and -12.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.23%. Short interest in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) saw shorts transact 6.35 million shares and set a 8.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.68, implying an increase of 24.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $86.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRNS has been trading -52.75% off suggested target high and -15.45% from its likely low.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $97.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $117.56 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -14.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.80% annually.

VRNS Dividends

Varonis Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Varonis Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

Varonis Systems Inc. insiders hold 1.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.34% of the shares at 103.59% float percentage. In total, 102.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.11 million shares (or 12.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $755.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.8 million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $564.58 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.84 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $163.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.51 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 144.64 million.