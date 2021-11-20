Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.50, to imply an increase of 9.68% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The UTI share’s 52-week high remains $8.10, putting it 4.71% up since that peak but still an impressive 37.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.34. The company has a valuation of $264.01M, with average of 53.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) trade information

After registering a 9.68% upside in the last session, Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.56 this Friday, 11/19/21, jumping 9.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.55%, and 26.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.58%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 22.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UTI has been trading -52.94% off suggested target high and -17.65% from its likely low.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 166.70% this quarter before jumping 1,200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $95.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.38 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 117.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

UTI Dividends

Universal Technical Institute Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Universal Technical Institute Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s Major holders

Universal Technical Institute Inc. insiders hold 11.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.15% of the shares at 88.50% float percentage. In total, 78.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Park West Asset Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.06 million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.09 million shares, or about 6.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.9 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 4.35 million.