The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) Friday – Up 66.61% From The Lows, What Happens Next

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $82.93, to imply a decrease of -2.31% or -$1.96 in intraday trading. The LOVE share’s 52-week high remains $95.51, putting it -15.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.69. The company has a valuation of $1.25B, with average of 404.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for The Lovesac Company (LOVE), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LOVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

After registering a -2.31% downside in the last session, The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 87.12 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.26%, and 3.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 92.46%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $104.29, implying an increase of 20.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85.00 and $130.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LOVE has been trading -56.76% off suggested target high and -2.5% from its likely low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -350.00% this quarter before falling -47.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $112.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $165.41 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 190.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company has its next earnings report out between December 07 and December 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Lovesac Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

The Lovesac Company insiders hold 4.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.57% of the shares at 111.53% float percentage. In total, 106.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.57 million shares (or 10.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 1.27 million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $83.78 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.93 million shares. This is just over 6.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 4.78% of the shares, all valued at about 40.92 million.