Stock Of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Dropped By -4.79 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.44, to imply a decrease of -2.65% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The PING share’s 52-week high remains $37.23, putting it -40.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.21. The company has a valuation of $2.24B, with an average of 2.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PING a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) trade information

After registering a -2.65% downside in the last session, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.52 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -2.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.16%, and -4.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.68%. Short interest in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) saw shorts transact 6.0 million shares and set a 5.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.29, implying an increase of 25.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PING has been trading -66.41% off suggested target high and -5.9% from its likely low.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -72.70% this quarter before falling -77.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $67.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.02 million.

PING Dividends

Ping Identity Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Major holders

Ping Identity Holding Corp. insiders hold 6.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.05% of the shares at 88.15% float percentage. In total, 82.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 26.74 million shares (or 32.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $612.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.46 million shares, or about 5.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $102.16 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Baron Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 2.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.53 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 34.97 million.