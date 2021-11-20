Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) Is Worth A Gamble At $22.54

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.54, to imply a decrease of -0.18% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SHC share’s 52-week high remains $30.38, putting it -34.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.21. The company has a valuation of $6.29B, with an average of 1.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 734.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sotera Health Company (SHC), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the last session, Sotera Health Company (SHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.99 this Friday, 11/19/21, dropping -0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.25%, and -13.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.86%. Short interest in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) saw shorts transact 2.85 million shares and set a 6.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.00, implying an increase of 29.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHC has been trading -55.28% off suggested target high and -33.1% from its likely low.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $222.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $245.4 million.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Company has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sotera Health Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

Sotera Health Company insiders hold 2.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.02% of the shares at 91.55% float percentage. In total, 89.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 105.42 million shares (or 37.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.55 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GTCR, LLC with 70.28 million shares, or about 24.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.84 billion.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sotera Health Company (SHC) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio holds roughly 4.71 million shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.78 million, or 0.98% of the shares, all valued at about 67.34 million.